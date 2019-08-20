Thurmond Dam and Lake visitor center and offices closed due to small fire

CLARKS HILL, SC (WFXG) - The Thurmond Dam and Lake visitor center and offices are closed after lightning caused a small fire late Monday night.
Lightning entered the building through wiring and the resulting fire caused damage to the electrical and air conditioning systems. No one was inside the building at the time and there are no injuries reported. The workers have been moved into the dam’s powerhouse, which is not accessible to the public.
The building will remain closed for about a week, according to Thurmond Project Manager Scott Hyatt. All remaining areas including campgrounds, boat ramps, day-use areas, and swim beaches remain open.
Telephone services may require callers to leave a message, but the toll-free number is available at 800-533-3478.
