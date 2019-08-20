Second suspect arrested in 11th St. homicide

AUGUSTA, GA (WFXG) - Richmond County investigators arrested a second suspect in connection to the shooting death of a South Carolina man that happened earlier this month.
On Monday, the Richmond County Sheriff’s Office arrested 29-year-old Mario O’Brien McKie of Beech Island in connection to the murder of Marlow Jones. Deputies found Jones and another victim shot outside Studio Neighborhood Bar at around 1:11 a.m. on Aug. 4.
McKie was also injured during that shooting and was just released from the hospital. Investigators are charging him with murder, aggravated assault, and possession of a firearm during the commission of a crime.
