Proposed update to marijuana ordinance going before commissioners

It comes from a motion to amend Augusta Code Section 3-7-33 Marijuana. The solicitor’s office made the original proposal to change the misdemeanor charge one gets when found with an ounce or less of marijuana. John Clarke, Commissioner for District 10, explained, “Instead of taking them to court, levy a fine on them at this particular time, and unclog the court system.” Terrell ‘Keyway’ Lynn, who has lived in Augusta his whole life, said, "I feel like it’s definitely a step in the right direction. You shouldn’t be in jail for that. It should be a simple offense. It shouldn’t be on your criminal record.”