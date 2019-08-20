Much needed showers and thunderstorms for the CSRA today.

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WFXG) - A few thunderstorms may contain very heavy rain with localized flooding today and this evening. High pressure in the Atlantic will direct a moist south flow into the forecast area through the rest of the workweek. Then, an upper-level low will cross the Northeast pushing a cold front towards the Southeast over the weekend. This pattern supports high chance to likely probabilities of showers and thunderstorms this weekend.
The front may linger over the forecast area early next week, keeping a chance of showers in the forecast. The main forecast concern is the possibly of heavy rain and localized flooding.
