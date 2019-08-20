Mobile Health Unit brings free health services to the community of Allendale

ALLENDALE COUNTY, SC (WFXG) -Palmetto Palace’s Mobile Health Unit brings health services to people in South Carolina’s Lowcountry communities. It now offers free medical and dental services in front of the Allendale Community Center every Monday.
The Alliance for a Healthier South Carolina says the state is the 10th poorest in the country, and there aren’t enough resources to have health care centers in all rural areas.
Allendale Town Council’s, Lottie Lewis, says residents have been avoiding doctor’s visits all together. “A lot of people just go without." “Some people have never been to a dentist or never had the opportunity to get their eyes checked. You know, just simple things like that because they don’t have the insurance, they don’t have the money to get it done.”
According to Palmetto Palace, 24% of residents in this area don’t have health insurance at all. That’s why their mobile health unit brings health services to them. Lillian Busby says,”It’s helping me and I believe it will help others cause you know, we need these services."
The Mobile Unit uses a team-based approach to provide primary care services like checkups, screenings, vaccinations, and even dental care. Allendale works to provide health services to anyone in the community that needs them. Having this mobile unit helps make that possible.
