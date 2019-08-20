Man wanted in Richmond County for card fraud

AUGUSTA, GA (WFXG) - The Richmond County Sheriff’s Office is seeking the public’s help in identifying a subject.
Authorities say, the pictured subject is wanted in connection with a Financial Transaction Card Fraud that occurred on Aug. 1 at Roses and Harvey’s and located at 1631 Gordon Hwy.
Based upon photos, the sheriff’s office says he appears to be in his 30s, between 5′10 -6ft in height, 170 lbs with shoulder length dreads.
Any information pertaining to this subject please contact Investigator Kevin Link or any on duty Investigator at the Richmond County Sheriff’s Office (706) 821-1034 or (706) 821-1020.
