Local organizations partner to help fight blood shortage

Man giving blood (Source: Danielle Ledbetter)
August 20, 2019 at 7:58 PM EDT - Updated August 20 at 7:58 PM

AUGUSTA, GA (WFXG) - Every 2 seconds, someone needs blood, according to the American Red Cross. That’s why Augusta Regional Airport teamed up with Delta Airlines and the American Red Cross for a blood drive.

The drive was at the main terminal at the airport from 1:30 p.m. until 6:30 p.m. Tuesday. People that wanted to donate blood signed up and received an assortment of gift cards for their time.

Bon Davis, one of the blood donors, says giving blood was a no-brainer. ”It’s painless, it’s an easy way to give back. It’s a good thing to do for your fellow man out there. If you care about people at all and you want to do something good this is a good way to do it.”

The organizations plan to host another blood drive in October and another one in December.

