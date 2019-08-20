Local organizations partner to help fight blood shortage

AUGUSTA, GA (WFXG) - Every 2 seconds, someone needs blood, according to the American Red Cross. That’s why Augusta Regional Airport teamed up with Delta Airlines and the American Red Cross for a blood drive.
The drive was at the main terminal at the airport from 1:30 p.m. until 6:30 p.m. Tuesday. People that wanted to donate blood signed up and received an assortment of gift cards for their time.
Bon Davis, one of the blood donors, says giving blood was a no-brainer. ”It’s painless, it’s an easy way to give back. It’s a good thing to do for your fellow man out there. If you care about people at all and you want to do something good this is a good way to do it.”
The organizations plan to host another blood drive in October and another one in December.
