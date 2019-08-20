Job fair for people looking to pursue a career in U.S. Army Cyber Command

AUGUSTA, GA. (WFXG) -The United States Army Cyber Command Headquarters will be relocating to Fort Gordon over the course of the next year. Today, a charter was signed to launch a career program that will bring jobs to our area.
The Cyber Career Program for Civilians, better known as CP71, is committed to the development and growth of the Army’s cyber operations through both military and civilian forces. For people looking to pursue a career in the U.S. Army Cyber Command, get your resume ready because Technet is running a two-day job fair.
Deputy G1 for Army Cyber, Marilyn Brown says, “It affords us the opportunity to be able to hire personnel that do not have military experience or federal experience." "That way we’re able to attract a new talent to come to our workforce.”
Applicant interviews are conducted on-spot at the Marriott Convention Center in Downtown Augusta. The job fair’s second day begins Wednesday at 9 a.m.
