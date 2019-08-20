Friends of the Library pushes for renovations to Aiken County Public Library

AIKEN COUNTY, SC (WFXG) - The Aiken County Public Library has stood as a center of learning in the city for decades. Now, there’s a push from the community to bring the historic building into the 21st century.
The Aiken County Public Library has been on Chesterfield St. since 1990. But the building dates back to the 1890s. Some residents say it’s time for the building to get a face-lift.
Library Director Mary Jo Dawson says it’s about time. “I think we can all agree that it’s overdue for a renovation.”
Bill Reynolds with the non-profit organization Friends of the Library says they’ve approached the County Council to form a partnership. They’re proposing to donate one dollar for every two the county puts in. “We will contribute up to $1 million to achieve that goal. That means if the county could find $2 million from the Capital Project Sales Tax money we would have a total of $3 million.”
According to Reynolds, the money they are contributing from came from one generous Aiken resident. “Shirley Struthers, she passed away and left the Friends a very generous donation. And we’re able to use that money now as a part of this million dollars that we’re offering.”
Reynolds says County Council Chairman Gary Bunker is supportive of the plan. But he says the entire council must participate in this project for it to get off the ground.
The County Council of Aiken is scheduled to hear about the plan from Reynolds during the panels meeting at 7 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 20.
