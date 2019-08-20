Construction scheduled for Walnut Lane in North Augusta

NORTH AUGUSTA, SC (WFXG) - The city of North Augusta is scheduling a re-construct of Walnut Lane.
The re-construct will begin on Monday, Aug. 26 and will be broken down into two phases. The first phase will be from Aug. 26 to Sept. 2 and will include the demolition and re-paving of a base coat of asphalt. The second phase will start on Sept. 3 and last until Sept. 6. This phase includes placing the final coat of asphalt.
During each day of construction, different portions of the road will be effected and those portions, along with a map, can be found on the project page of the city’s website. One lane will be closed and one lane will be open on Walnut Lane every day beginning at 7:30 a.m. and after construction is done for the day, both lanes will reopen.
