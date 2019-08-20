Columbia County Sheriff’s Office will hold a Citizen’s Law Enforcement Academy

COLUMBIA COUNTY, GA. (WFXG) - A Citizen’s Law Enforcement Academy will be held by the Columbia County Sheriffs Office beginning Thursday, Sept. 12.
According to the sheriff’s office, the academy will be a course that allows participants to partake in the everyday operations of the office. Participants will also be trained on how to use firearms, which includes firing live shots on the sheriff’s office shooting range.
Each course will be offered each Thursday evening from 6:30 p.m. to 9:00 p.m. for 10 weeks. It is open to Columbia County residents who are 18 years old or older.
If anyone is interested in signing up to attend, contact the Sheriff’s Office Community Services Division at 541-2856 or download an application from the Sheriff’s Office Community Services Division link at www.columbiacountyso.org.
