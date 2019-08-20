Augusta Commission passes new marijuana regulations

AUGUSTA, GA (WFXG) - On Tuesday, Aug. 20, the Richmond County Commission voted unanimously to pass new proposed marijuana regulations in the county.
The new regulations will reduce the punishment for being caught with less than 1 ounce of marijuana. Currently, a person could be fined up to $1,000 and spend 60 days in jail. Under the new regulation, the fee will be reduced to $150 for the first 2 offenses and $300 for every offense after.
The new regulations will now go to the City Attorney, who will draft changes to the official ordinance. The Commission will meet again next week to vote on those changes.
