Armed robbery suspect arrested in Richmond County

AUGUSTA, GA. (WFXG) - The Richmond County Sheriff’s Office has arrested a suspect for an armed robbery that took place Aug. 9 on Boy Scout Road.
After investigators received information about a suspect seen in surveillance footage holding a gun and robbing Knights Inn Motel, it led them to the arrest of 22-year-old Destiny Rigney of Hephzibah, Ga..
Rigney is being held at the Charles B. Webster Detention Center and has been charged with armed robbery, kidnapping, and possession of a firearm during the commission of a crime.
Copyright 2019 WFXG. All rights reserved.