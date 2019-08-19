Richmond County man wanted for questioning by sheriff’s office

AUGUSTA, GA (WFXG) - The Richmond County Sheriff’s Office is searching for an unknown subject who is wanted for questioning.
Authorities say the unknown male is wanted for questioning in reference to an incident that occurred at the Family Dollar located at 1991 Broad St. on Sunday, Aug. 18.
The subject is known to frequent Family Dollar several times a month.
Anyone with this subject’s identity or where he can be located is asked to contact Inv. Ken Rogers with the Richmond County Sheriff’s Office at 706-821-1020 or 706-821-1080.
