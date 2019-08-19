Grovetown man arrested after being found in 15-year-old girl’s closet with drugs

Deputies reported that the victim began acting suspicious. That’s when they found 20-year-old Matthew Smith hiding in the corner of the closet with the marijuana. The victim said she helped Smith sneak into her room the night before without her parents knowing. A search of Smith’s belongings produced an eye dropper and a travel sized Listerine bottle with GHB, also known as the date rape drug. He claimed they had not used the GHB. However, the victim says that the two of them ate a sandwich and put drops of the GHB in their apple juice before engaging in sexual intercourse and falling asleep. The next day, they smoked meth and had started smoking marijuana just before deputies arrived.