Grovetown man arrested after being found in 15-year-old girl’s closet with drugs

GRANITEVILLE, SC (WFXG) - A Grovetown man is behind bars in Aiken County after deputies reportedly found him with drugs inside the closet of a teenage girl.
Aiken County deputies were called out to a house in Graniteville Friday, Aug. 16 after the victim’s stepfather called to report the smell of marijuana coming from his 15-year-old stepdaughter’s room. According to the incident report, deputies arrived and spoke with the victim. She reportedly told them she threw the marijuana out of her window. After searching for it and finding nothing, she changed her story and said it was inside of her closet.
Deputies reported that the victim began acting suspicious. That’s when they found 20-year-old Matthew Smith hiding in the corner of the closet with the marijuana. The victim said she helped Smith sneak into her room the night before without her parents knowing. A search of Smith’s belongings produced an eye dropper and a travel sized Listerine bottle with GHB, also known as the date rape drug. He claimed they had not used the GHB. However, the victim says that the two of them ate a sandwich and put drops of the GHB in their apple juice before engaging in sexual intercourse and falling asleep. The next day, they smoked meth and had started smoking marijuana just before deputies arrived.
Deputies arrested Smith and booked him into the Aiken County Detention Center. He is charged with sexual conduct with a minor, contributing to the delinquency of a minor, possession of a schedule 1 narcotic, and possession of marijuana.
