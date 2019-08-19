Columbia County Sheriff’s Office looking for three shoplifting suspects

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WFXG) - The Columbia County Sheriff’s Office is on the lookout for three shoplifting suspects.
Three male suspects entered the Walmart located on Bobby Jones Expressway on Aug. 14 around 5:15 p.m. and loaded their shopping carts with over $1,400 worth of products. Two of the suspects exited through an emergency exit, while the suspect pictured exited through the main door.
If you have any information or recognize the suspect pictured please call the Columbia County Sheriff’s Office at 706-541-4056.
