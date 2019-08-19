Boys and Girls Clubs of the CSRA selected as a State Farm Top 200 Finalist

AUGUSTA, GA (WFXG) - The Augusta, GA- Boys and Girls Club of the CSRA has been selected as a top 200 finalist for the State Farm Neighborhood Assist foundation.
State Farm announced this opportunity through their foundation a few months ago to highlight community projects. Through a voting process, The Augusta, GA- Boys and Girls Club have the chance to receive a $25,000 grant from State Farm to improve their community through a voting process.
“We submitted Copeland Elementary, because we know that this school is doing so many good things to try and increase the academics here and really help these kids ” Christy Wallace, Grants administrator at Boys and Girls Club said.
If you’d like to help the Augusta, GA- Boys and Girls Club, you can vote at www.neighborhoodassist.com
You must be 18 years and older with a valid email address to vote.
