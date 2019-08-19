Blood drives hosted by Augusta Regional Airport with Delta Air Lines and the American Red Cross

The blood drives will be held at the main terminal of Augusta Regional Airport from 1:30 p.m. until 6:30 p.m. to collect blood to be donated to those in need. Donors can register at www.redcrossblood.org and enter DELTAAGS in the sponsor box to sign up. After donating, donors will receive free airport parking, a $5 Chick-fil-a meal voucher, a $10 Target gift card, and will be entered into a drawing for a $50 Shell Gas card.