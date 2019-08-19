Blood drives hosted by Augusta Regional Airport with Delta Air Lines and the American Red Cross

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WFXG) - On Tuesday, Aug. 20, Augusta Regional Airport will partner with Delta Air Lines and the American Red Cross to host two blood drives.
The blood drives will be held at the main terminal of Augusta Regional Airport from 1:30 p.m. until 6:30 p.m. to collect blood to be donated to those in need. Donors can register at www.redcrossblood.org and enter DELTAAGS in the sponsor box to sign up. After donating, donors will receive free airport parking, a $5 Chick-fil-a meal voucher, a $10 Target gift card, and will be entered into a drawing for a $50 Shell Gas card.
Since 1941, Delta has partnered with the American Red Cross and has become the second largest corporate donor of blood in the U.S. and largest in the southeast. The partnership is also an Annual Disaster Giving Program (ADGP) participant at the $1 million level.
There will be two other opportunities to donate this year on Oct. 15 and Dec. 20.
