Sunday: Hot afternoon, isolated storms

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WFXG) - Isolated showers are drifting across the CSRA late this evening. Since they are slow moving, minor street flooding is possible. These showers will dwindle after midnight, with mostly dry conditions in the morning. Temperatures only fall to the mid to upper 70s at sunrise. We’ll see cloud cover increase late morning, but rain holds off through noon. Isolated showers begin during the afternoon, with a thunderstorm or two possible for those that don’t see these isolated showers, it will be a very warm afternoon. Highs top out in the mid to upper 90s, feeling like the lower triple digits. Rain diminishes late evening, with temperatures in the 80s. We’ll remain in this pattern of afternoon showers and thunderstorms throughout the work week. Monday will be slightly cooler with highs in the mid 90s, followed by lower 90s on Tuesday.