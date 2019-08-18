Richmond County Sheriff’s Office investigate robbery at Krystal on Peach Orchard Rd.

AUGUSTA, GA (WFXG) - The Richmond County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a robbery that occurred at the Krystal on Peach Orchard Rd.
On Aug 18 at 8:40 a.m. the RCSO responded to a call that an unknown male entered the restaurant, jumped over the counter while grabbing the cashier’s money till. The suspect and the cashier fell to the ground causing the cashier to hit her head on the wall.
The cashier was transported to the hospital to be evaluated.
The suspect fled on foot and investigators are still searching for him. FOX 54 will bring you more information as it becomes available.
Copyright 2019 WFXG. All rights reserved.