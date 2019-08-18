Paine College to hold a Celebration of Life Service for Dr. Julius S. Scott, Jr.

AUGUSTA, GA (WFXG) - Dr. Cheryl Evans Jones, Board of Trustees, faculty, staff, and students are inviting the public to celebrate the life of Paine College President Emeritus, Dr. Julius S. Scott, Jr.
The event will be held on Friday, August 23, 2019 at 11 a.m. in the Gilbert-Lambuth Memorial Chapel at Paine College.
Dr. Julius S. Scott, Jr. served his first term as the president of Pain College during the years of 1975-1982. He then later returned to Paine College as its twelfth president in August 1988 and retired in 1994.
Dr. Scott was well involved in the city of Augusta. He served on boards of the Greater Augusta Arts Council, the American Cancer Society, the Community Mental Health Center for East Central Georgia and much more.
He died in his home in Hilton Head, South Carolina on August 1.
