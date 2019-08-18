McDuffie County Board of Education investigating Snapchat threat on Thomson High

AUGUSTA, GA (WFXG) - The McDuffie County Board of Education is investigating a Snapchat threat on Thomson High School.
In a press release on Aug 18, Mychele Rhodes confirms that they are aware of the threat on the Thomson High School and are working with local authorities and the Georgia Bureau of Investigation to ensure the safety of faculty and students.
The Snapchat post is believed to be from a year ago but the McDuffie County School System is treating the post as a credible source.
According to the press release school will be in session tomorrow, Aug 19.
If anyone has knowledge of the threat you are asked to notify the system officials immediately at (706) 214-3538.
