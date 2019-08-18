2020 Democratic Presidential Candidate Elizabeth Warren held town hall in Aiken

AIKEN, SC (WFXG) - 2020 Democratic Presidential Candidate, Elizabeth Warren made her way to Aiken, SC today to hold a town hall.
“We’re very excited about Elizabeth Warren. There are several candidates running right now that we really like, but she is at the very top of our list” said Warren supporter, Catherine Bailey.
Hundreds of people crowded the USC Aiken’s Business and education building to hear her talk about healthcare, climate change, education and more.
One specific topic that got the crowds attention was her plan to implement a two percent wealth tax in America to help pay for universal child care, universal pre-k and more.
“We can do both of those and we can raise the wages of every childcare worker and preschool teacher in this country to the professional levels they deserve,” said Sen. Elizabeth Warren. “Plus we can provide tuition free, technical school, community college, four year college for anybody that wants an education in this country.”
To wrap up her stops in the South Carolina area, she will also attend services at the Reid Chapel A-M-E Church in Columbia tomorrow.
