CBD store in Waynesboro to hold ribbon cutting ceremony

AUGUSTA, GA (WFXG) - The city of Waynesboro welcomes a Your CBD store located downtown across from the Burke County courthouse.
Your CBD was started by a family business. The store offers creams, oils, edibles and much more.
The owners of this location tell Fox 54 that they look forward to sharing these variety of products with the community.
“It’s in the center of everything, we have a courthouse here, you know its definitely a historical district where you know the entire city is definitely familiar with and we’ve gotten such wonderful feedback," said Vonetta Hinton of Your CBD store Waynesboro.
A ribbon cutting ceremony will be held on September 6th. Mayor Carswell will be in attendance and so will several other Waynesboro city officials.
If you’d like more information about this Your CBD location visit their website.
Copyright 2019 WFXG. All rights reserved.