Augusta University students team up with Keep Augusta Beautiful to host a community cleanup

AUGUSTA, GA (WFXG) - A group of Augusta University students team up with Keep Augusta Beautiful to host a “Mother’s Street” cleanup Sunday.
The group of students known as ASEZ, which stands for Save the Earth from A to Z, are a part of the World Mission Society Church of God. Around forty volunteers met at Collins Elementary School and helped to clean along Dunn Lane.
“If we get more of our young people to help in our community, then truly everyone else can be involved,” said Brandon Golden of ASEZ.
District 2 Commissioner Dennis Williams came out to support the community cleanup.
"When you have a large group of people interested in coming out to the community and working to make the job a lot better, so when it’s time for you to go home everyone can look at Dunn Lane and see the improvement,” said Commissioner Dennis Williams.
If you’d like to know more information about ASEZ you can visit their website.
