Suspect wanted in Augusta for giving false information

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WFXG) - Richmond County Sheriff’s Office is looking for a man who is wanted in Augusta for giving a false name and date of birth.
Investigators say that 27-year-old Lamar Thomas Eason is believed to be homeless, known to be at hotels on Gordon Highway, and wear women’s clothing. The Sheriff’s Office tells FOX 54 Eason has previously gone by the name of Lamar Faison.
If you have any information contact the Richmond County Sheriff’s Office at (706) 821-1020 or (706) 821-1080.
