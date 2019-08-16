PATCHY DENSE FOG DEVELOPING OVER THE REGION

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WFXG) - The combination of clear skies and abundant low-level moisture below drier mid-level air has resulted in patchy dense fog across parts of the Midlands and Central Savannah River Area. Visibility is being reduced to one quarter of a mile at times making travel hazardous during the morning commute. Please use caution while driving and allow extra time to reach your destination.
Fog should begin to diminish after 9am with visibilities improving. A stalled but somewhat diffuse boundary across central North and South Carolina may continue to be the focus for showers and thunderstorms today. The highest chance of rain is expected to be along and east of the boundary where the deeper moisture is present. This pattern of isolated to scattered convection is expected to continue through early next week. Near the end of the forecast period a cold front will push into the Southeast, keeping a chance of rain through the weekend.
Copyright 2019 WFXG. All rights reserved.