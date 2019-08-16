PATCHY DENSE FOG DEVELOPING OVER THE REGION

Fog should begin to diminish after 9am with visibilities improving. A stalled but somewhat diffuse boundary across central North and South Carolina may continue to be the focus for showers and thunderstorms today. The highest chance of rain is expected to be along and east of the boundary where the deeper moisture is present. This pattern of isolated to scattered convection is expected to continue through early next week. Near the end of the forecast period a cold front will push into the Southeast, keeping a chance of rain through the weekend.