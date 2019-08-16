New facility sets up Richmond County students for success

AUGUSTA, GA (WFXG) - The Richmond County School System Success Center officially opened it’s doors. The idea first sparked two years ago, and is a place set up to make sure students and families are set up for victory.
The building can be found next to Butler High School’s football stadium, and is a central location for families to go to for all their basic needs, and more. Natalie Bracey, Wraparound Support Program Specialist for the school system, said, “We bring in all of the community agencies and try to get those agencies to work with the students in one place. So, you’re not running around all over town trying to get the help you need.”
The center offers food, clothes, school supplies, tutoring, therapy and more for students and their families, all for free. Community partnerships and donations made it all possible.
One of those partners is Golden Harvest Food Bank. They have committed to bringing $500 worth of food to the center each month. That equates over 2,600 pounds of food. Travis McNeal, Executive Director of Golden Harvest Food Bank, said, “Children need to eat, and we’re going to do everything we can and partner with the success center to take care of them.”
The center is open Monday through Friday from 7 a.m. until 6 p.m.
