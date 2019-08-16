March for Jesus celebration to take place in downtown Augusta Saturday

AUGUSTA, GA (WFXG) - The fifth annual community celebration March for Jesus will return to downtown Augusta tomorrow, Satuday Aug 16.
Christians in Media, a group of local professionals, strive to celebrate members of the CSRA through a march from Curtis Baptist Church to the Commons. The event will provide many food vendors, music, praise and worship, and much more for participants to enjoy.
Thousands of people have participated in the past four years and Christians in Media have high hopes for this year.
“This is very much family oriented and all while we’re worshiping Jesus as a whole city coming together as one, because that’s what we’re going to be like in heaven,” said Tamara James of Christians in Media. “There is so much that divides us as a nation, this is one thing that unites us.”
March for Jesus will be from 8:30 a.m. to 12 p.m. Marchers are encouraged to arrive at 7:30 a.m.
For more information visit the March for Jesus website.
Copyright 2019 WFXG. All rights reserved.