Man who walked out of University Hospital missing in Richmond County, authorities say

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WFXG) - The Richmond County Sheriff’s Office needs help finding a missing person.
The Sheriff’s Office tells FOX 54 that 43-year-old Jay Jennings walked out of the University Hospital ER and was last seen on the 1400 block of Walton Way heading towards 15th Street. Jennings was wearing a red shirt, khaki shorts and green flip flops. He was at University Hospital to be evaluated for an unknown medical issue.
If you have any information or see Jennings contact the Richmond County Sheriff’s Office at (706)-821-1020 or (706)-821-1080.
