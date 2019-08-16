Kroger on Wrightsboro Rd. in Richmond County set to close

AUGUSTA, GA (WFXG) - After 39 years the Kroger’s Atlanta Division announced its plan to close its Wrightsboro Rd. location in Augusta.
The family grocery store is set to close on September 13. The Atlanta Division says, “the store has experienced declining sales and negative profit over an extended period and its closure is necessary to make Kroger more competitive in the market.”
As for its 120 employees, there are plans for each associate to be considered for reassignment to other Kroger locations, Felix Turner, manager of corporate affairs for Kroger’s Atlanta Division says, “Kroger representatives will meet with associates to discuss reassignments and additional options in the coming weeks.”
Turner wants shoppers to know, Kroger operates six stores throughout the Greater Augusta area. The following locations are available to serve affected customers:
- 4115 Columbia Road, Martinez, GA 30907
- 4355 Washington Road, Evans, GA 30809
- 2801 Washington Rd, Augusta, GA 30909
“Kroger remains committed to the Augusta area and recently remodeled our stores located at 4115 Columbia Road in Martinez and 4355 Washington Road in Evans, as well as our newest store at 435 Lewiston Road in Grovetown,” Turner said.
