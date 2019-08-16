Juvenile evening curfew law still in effect in Waynesboro

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WFXG) - The City of Waynesboro is still implementing a juvenile curfew after several shootings, deaths, and teenager arrests. To help reduce crimes, Mayor Greg Carswell implemented a juvenile evening curfew law stating that if you’re under the age of 18, on Sunday through Thursday you must be inside from 11 p.m. to 5 a.m. and from Friday to Saturday you must be in from 12 a.m. to 5 a.m.
Law enforcement uses the curfew to not only monitor minors but to help them from becoming victims of a crime. Burke County Sheriff’s Office are reminding people of the consequences. The first time a young person is caught out past curfew they and their parents are given a warning.
“We’ve not had a single situation where we’ve had repeat offenders. As of yet we’ve had no problems or had to write citations or arrest anyone but we’ve had to take some home and things of that nature. About fifty percent of parents are not cooperative and don’t see what the problem is," explained Chief Deputy Lewis Blanchard. If there is a repeat offender, he or she could possibly end up in front of a juvenile court judge and if the parents are not cooperating they are subject to being charged as well.
FOX 54 asked Chief Blanchard where the young people who have been involved in shootings are getting the guns. He said it is hard to determine where a gun comes from because in Georgia every firearm does not have to be registered but most times it is stolen from homes and cars.
