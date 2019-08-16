Georgia will do away with outdated voting machines before the 2020 presidential elections

AUGUSTA, GA. (WFXG) - U.S. District Court Judge Amy Totenberg ordered Georgia to do away with its 17-year-old voting machines after 2019, Thursday.
New machines are designed to store a voter’s electronic ballot but also create a hard copy. Voters will then review the ballot and place in the ballot box themselves. These physical ballots will make it possible to conduct a risk-limiting audit.
Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger was in Augusta today for a meeting about cybersecurity. He says, “At the end of the day, it’s going to build additional voter confidence in their county election officials, in the voting system itself." “Our number one priority is to keep your confidential voter information, confidential. We understand that hackers never sleep, neither can we.”
Raffensperger also says the new voting machines will help speed up the lines on election day.
Copyright 2019 WFXG. All rights reserved.