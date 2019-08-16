Future plans for the Lake Olmstead Stadium

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WFXG) - The Lake Olmstead Stadium committee will be meeting on Friday, August 16th to discuss the future repairs and upgrades of the stadium.
The Lake Olmstead Stadium will be an all purpose venue for future events like concerts and festivals. FOX 54 spoke with Richmond County Commissioner John Clarke who is also a member of the Lake Olmstead stadium committee. Commissioner Clarke said there are many ideas floating around right now including closing Millage Road and turning the stadium to face the Lake Olmstead but he does not believe that is feasible. He believes the stadium already has all the befuddlement and just need a face lift.
Commissioner Clarke is concerned that the city will lose its recent investments into the stadium such as the $100,000 spent on a portable stage and the $75,000 spent to rebuild the deck. During the meeting the committee will meet with the consultants that the city hired to do a study on what upgrades should be done. It is a $85,000 study that Commissioner Clarke believes is a waste.
“We’re paying for someone else’s opinion and that’s all it is someone else’s opinion. I think that we here in Augusta have enough brain power and enough thoughts that we could have gotten together, like the committee, and could have come up with what we need to do and which way we need to go. We could have saved that money on the study,”explained Commissioner Clarke. He also said the results of the study could potentially be ready to present at the meeting.
With the recent finding of algae in Lake Olmstead, FOX 54 asked the commissioner if it will interfere with the plans for the stadium. Commissioner Clarke said no because the lake is currently being handled and is scheduled to be dredged out next year.
