Eviction Prevention Program offers legal representation to tenants

AUGUSTA, GA. (WFXG) - Georgia Legal Service’s is teaming up with The Richmond County Marshal’s office for an Eviction Prevention Program, Friday.
If someone is evicted from their home and cannot afford legal representation this non-profit law firm may be able to help. It provides free, civil legal services to low-income and senior citizens.
Col. Bill Probus with the Richmond County Marshal’s Office says, “Just making sure that folks are getting educated about their rights. Landlords cannot run over tenants, cannot just evict a tenant because they’ve gone out and complained to code enforcement about them.”
The program meeting will take place Friday, Aug 16 at 10 a.m. in the Beazley room at the Richmond County Municipal Building. Anyone is welcome to attend.
Copyright 2019 WFXG. All rights reserved.