Downtown Augusta bars tasked with new safety plans

AUGUSTA, GA (WFXG) - Sheriff Roundtree sent out a letter asking bar owners to come up with safety plans if conflict occurs in their establishment.
The letter also outlines bars taking measures to walk people to their cars if they’re involved in confrontation and staggering when people can leave the building around closing time. This comes after a confrontation at a nightclub downtown continued in a parking lot across the street… leaving one woman seriously injured.
FOX 54 is looking into the details of Sheriff Roundtree’s letter and what this means for bar owners.
