Doctors Hospital Maternal Fetal Medicine Center to host a community open house

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WFXG) - Doctors Hospital is hosting a community open house for their new Maternal Fetal Medicine Center on Tuesday, Aug. 20 from 5:30 p.m. until 7:30 p.m. at Doctors Hospital Medical Office Building II.
The open house will allow the community to meet the providers and the care team of the center. The Director of Women’s Services at Doctor’s Hospital, Donna Riordan, RN, says that the goal is to “provide mothers and families with chronic conditions, a history of multiple births, a history of pregnancy related complications and women over 35 who are considering pregnancy an opportunity to visit the clinic, meet our providers and ask questions.”
The Maternal Fetal Medicine Center opened on Aug. 5 and it helps care for mothers who their obstetricians consider to be at high risk. The center offers advanced ultrasound services, genetic testing, and serial testing for mothers who need unique care during pregnancy.
“Access to care is critical," states Dr. John Farr, Chief Medical Officer at Doctors Hospital. “Prior to our opening women had limited options to receive the high level services and care they need to have a healthy pregnancy. Now, it’s conveniently located close to home.”
Ten percent of pregnancies are considered high-risk, according to the National Institute of Health, but by getting the special care they need, 95 percent of those cases will conclude in successful and healthy births.
For more information, contact Doctors Hospital Maternal Fetal Medicine at (706)-651-2636.
