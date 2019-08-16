Crash on Olive Rd. and MLK blvd following police chase

AUGUSTA, GA (WFXG) - The Richmond County dispatch has confirmed a crash on Olive Rd. and MLK Blvd as a result of a police chase.
Dispatch confirms the call came in around 7:47 p.m. Thursday. The RCSO tells us the suspect led deputies on a chase, ran a red light, and hit a vehicle injuring the occupants of that vehicle. The injuries are said to be serious but not life threatening.
The Richmond County Sheriff’s Office confirms the driver is in custody.
FOX 54 will bring you more information as it becomes available.
