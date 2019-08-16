Black Cat Picture Show entertains for 5th year

AUGUSTA, GA (WFXG) - More than 1,000 people are expected to attend a local film festival in downtown Augusta. The Black Cat Picture Show, or “Le Chat Noir” is in it’s 5th year.
It’s Augusta’s only adjudicated film festival. That means all films are rated and judged - and that draws in people from all over the world - like LA, New York, Ireland and Japan. Organizers chose 40 films out of the 100 submitted.
“We have documentaries, we have shorts, we have feature length films, student films and animations. We have more animation entries this year than we’ve had in the previous year," said Black Cat Picture Show Marketing Liaison Robb Smith.
A weekend pass costs $50 - which gets you into several events. Organizers say it boosts the local economy by about $100,000.
