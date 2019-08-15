Two wanted for questioning in Richmond County

RICHMOND COUNTY, GA (WFXG) - The Richmond County Sheriff’s Office is searching for two individuals for questioning in regards to an aggravated assault.
Deputies say the incident occurred on Golden Camp Rd. on Aug. 9.
Makia Hall, 23-years-old and Jermaine Thomas and 43-years-old are both wanted for questioning.
Any information concerning this subject, please contact Inv. Hammonds, (706) 821-1456 or any Investigator at the Richmond County Sheriff’s Office (706) 821-1020 or 821-1080.
