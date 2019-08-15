Charges pending for student as Richmond County School System investigating fight at Glenn Hills Middle School

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WFXG) - The Richmond County Board of Education campus police are currently investigating a fight that occurred on Wednesday, Aug 14 at Glenn Hills Middle School.
Director of Communications, Kaden Jacobs issued a statement saying:
Yesterday at Glenn Hills Middle School, a male student physically assaulted a female student as they prepared for a class change. Administration initially suspended the male student 2 days, however, upon further investigation, he has been suspended 10 days pending tribunal. The RCBOE Police are completing their investigation and charges are pending against the male student. The classroom teacher indicated she was attempting to remove other students from the classroom and was seeking assistance when the incident occurred.
This type of behavior is unacceptable and has no place in the Richmond County School System. The safety and security of our students is of the utmost importance and incidents like these will not be tolerated.
FOX 54 will have more on this story tonight at 10pm.
Copyright 2019 WFXG. All rights reserved.