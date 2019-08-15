Marginal risk for severe t-storms today.

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WFXG) - Marginal risk of severe thunderstorms and locally heavy rainfall, mainly eastern part of the forecast area. A stalled boundary near the southern and eastern forecast area will provide continued shower and thunderstorm chances through Friday, with greatest coverage in south and east sections. Drier air builds into the forecast area from the west on Friday as the upper trough axis dampens with rainfall totals dropping to around 1.5 inches across the western counties while remaining at or above 2 inches over the Coastal Plain.