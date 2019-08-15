Indiana cemetery objects to John Dillinger exhumation plans

Indiana cemetery objects to John Dillinger exhumation plans
John Dillinger, center, strikes a pose with Lake County prosecutor Robert Estill, left, in the jail at Crown Point, Ind., in 1934. Dillinger was awaiting trial for the murder of police officer Willliam Patrick O'Malley when Dillinger robbed the First National Bank of East Chicago on Jan. 15, 1934. Dillinger was among the gangsters mentioned as Congress debated the first significant federal gun-control law, the National Firearms Act of 1934. Dillinger was shot and killed in 1934 by the FBI, but there are some who question if the man the FBI killed was actually Dillinger. (AP Photo)
August 15, 2019 at 10:10 AM EDT - Updated August 15 at 10:43 AM

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — The Indianapolis cemetery where 1930s gangster John Dillinger is buried is objecting to his body’s planned exhumation as part of a television documentary.

The Indianapolis Star reports Crown Hill Cemetery said in a statement Wednesday that it objects to the exhumation in part because it's concerned "the complex and commercial nature of this exhumation could cause disruption to the peaceful tranquility of the Cemetery" and people visiting loved ones' graves.

Dillinger was fatally shot by FBI agents in Chicago in 1934.

WXIN-TV reports that Dillinger's nephew, Michael C. Thompson, sued the cemetery Wednesday, arguing it should allow him and his family to exhume Dillinger's remains for a forensic examination to determine if it's in fact Dillinger's body.

That exhumation would be part of a Dillinger documentary for The History Channel.

Copyright 2019 Associated Press. All rights reserved.