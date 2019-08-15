Community comes together to support Burke County sergeant in need

WAYNESBORO, GA (WFXG) - The Burke County Sheriff’s Office teamed up with Shepeard Community Blood Center to host a blood drive on Wednesday, August 14, to help out a sergeant needing blood and the community response was huge.
Over 125 people came to the sheriff’s office to donate their blood, staying at the sheriff’s office until 7:45 p.m. The blood drive was for Sergeant Jay Hollingsworth, who has had a recent need for blood transfusions after an accident that happened on the job in 2013.
When the sergeant’s coworkers found out he had a serious need for blood transfusions, they jumped at the opportunity to help. However, instead of just calling for his blood type, Sergeant Hollingsworth suggested a blood drive that would help others, too. He said, “We would just have a blood drive, that way anything that is not needed for me, can go to the children’s hospital, the trauma center, the burn hospitals and everywhere as needed in our community.”
Sergeant Hollingsworth said the support from the community has been heartwarming and special to him.
