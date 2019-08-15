Community comes together to support Burke County sergeant in need

When the sergeant’s coworkers found out he had a serious need for blood transfusions, they jumped at the opportunity to help. However, instead of just calling for his blood type, Sergeant Hollingsworth suggested a blood drive that would help others, too. He said, “We would just have a blood drive, that way anything that is not needed for me, can go to the children’s hospital, the trauma center, the burn hospitals and everywhere as needed in our community.”