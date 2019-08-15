Augusta Animal Services hosts ‘Clear the Shelter Day’

The adoption event will take place at Augusta Animal Services from 12 p.m. until 5 p.m. as well as PetSmart from 11 a.m. through 4 p.m.. The adoption fees will be $15 for each pet you decide to bring home. The pets will already be spayed or neutered, vaccinated, and micro-chipped and the dogs have been tested for heartworms. Each adopter will receive a gift bag from Hill’s Science Diet.