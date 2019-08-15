Aiken County man facing multiple charges in child sex and pornography

AIKEN COUNTY, SC (WFXG) - A 19-year-old Aiken County man is facing multiple charges relating to sexual conduct with a minor.
According to the South Carolina Attorney General’s Office, Grant Reeder was arrested Aug 12 and is being charged with 24 total charges including criminal sexual conduct with minor, sexual exploitation of minor, criminal solicitation of a minor, and disseminating obscene material to person.
Investigators say Reeder engaged in criminal sexual conduct with a minor, solicited a minor for sex, produced multiple files of child pornography, distributed child pornography, possessed child pornography, and distributed nude images to a minor.
Copyright 2019 WFXG. All rights reserved.