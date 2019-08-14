13-year-old shot on Kelly St. in Augusta

13-year-old shot on Kelly St. in Augusta
(Source: 911 Emergency Dispatch said a Colquitt County deputy was shot. WALB)
By J. Bryan Randall | August 13, 2019 at 10:11 PM EDT - Updated August 13 at 10:11 PM

AUGUSTA, GA (WFXG) - A 13-year-old girl is in the hospital after being shot Tuesday night.

According to the Richmond County Sheriff’s Office, the girl was walking by the apartment complex on the 2100 block of Kelly St. when the shooting happened. She was taken to a local hospital and as of the time of this article, is listed in stable condition.

The sheriff’s office does not have any suspect information. We will continue to follow this story and update when more information is available.

Copyright 2019 WFXG. All rights reserved.