13-year-old shot on Kelly St. in Augusta

AUGUSTA, GA (WFXG) - A 13-year-old girl is in the hospital after being shot Tuesday night.
According to the Richmond County Sheriff’s Office, the girl was walking by the apartment complex on the 2100 block of Kelly St. when the shooting happened. She was taken to a local hospital and as of the time of this article, is listed in stable condition.
The sheriff’s office does not have any suspect information. We will continue to follow this story and update when more information is available.
