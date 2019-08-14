14-year-old Paine College junior reflects on fall convocation

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WFXG) - It’s the start of a new journey for many students, faculty and staff at Paine College. Hundreds of people attended the historic institution’s 138th convocation at the Gilbert-Lambuth Memorial Chapel.
It’s a chance for the entire campus community to meet each other - and hear words of encouragement from administration. Acting president, Dr. Cheryl Evans Jones, said although the institution faced challenges in recent years - like a threat to its accreditation - growth comes from the experience.
Dr. Evans-Jones told students to start, stay and finish strong. Students like 14-year-old junior Charleston Lee left feeling energized by Dr. Evans-Jones’ message.
Her mother is a professor and her dad is an alumni there, so the mathematics major chose to attend the college in the spring of 2018.
“It encourages me to go harder than what I already am. So, whatever I’m doing, i want to do it 10 times better and that’s just me naturally. But hearing her say that just encouraged me a little bit more," Lee said.
In her convocation speech, Dr. Jones also discussed the goal to help offset students' tuition costs with more scholarships, the need to implement new programs and more.
