Tabernacle Baptist Church gets historic marker

Tabernacle Baptist Church’s Rev. Dr. Charles Goodman spoke at the plaque’s dedication. “Grateful that the Lucy Laney Museum and the Georgia Historical society saw fit to add us to the list of those who are set apart as being something significant within, not just the history of Georgia but the history of this nation. So, it’s a wonderful time for us. And it’s also part of our anniversary celebration, so it’s a great time for us to just rejoice and celebrate what God has already done.”