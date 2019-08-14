Second suspect in Glenwood Apartments double homicide turns himself in

AUGUSTA, GA (WFXG) - Investigators with the Richmond County Sheriff’s Office have confirmed that the second suspect in the Glenwood Apartments homicide has turned himself in.
On Tuesday, Aug 13 the investigators with RCSO were able to link 21-year-old Day’Shon Antonie Kimble to the July 24 homicide at the Glenwood apartments on Lumpkin Rd.
Kimble turned himself in on Wednesday, Aug 14 at approximately 11:40 a.m. to investigators at the Richmond County Sheriff’s Office. He is facing charges of two counts of murder and one count possession of a firearm during the commission of a crime.
Copyright 2019 WFXG. All rights reserved.